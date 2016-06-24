Obviously Miguel’s New Song “Come Through and Chill” Is Sexy AF

Although today is one of the shittiest, bleakest days in modern memory (if you don’t know what we’re talking about please read the news or at least look up #brexiton Twitter FFS), Miguel’s back to make the world a slightly sexier, sweatier place thanks to his new song “Come Through and Chill.”

Produced by Salaam Remi (Amy Winehouse, The Fugees) and built on a simple looped guitar lick, this mellow moment is full of lyrical gems like “Would ya put your sweats on / Put your sweats off for me.” Yes, yes, Miguel we really would do that for you. No problem!

It’s a totally narcotized hook up anthem with the no bones (!) about it refrain: “I wanna fuck all night.” Have you heard that people aren’t doing so much Netflix and chilling as just straight chilling? Well this is the soundtrack to that movement: don’t bother pressing play on that streaming service, just roll up in your sweats and slide in.