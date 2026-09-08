The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Release Date Revealed

Nintendo just hosted a massive Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct and finally confirmed the exact release date for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Releases November 5, 2026

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The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct included a ton of exciting news and events for fans of the franchise, but the biggest reveals all centered around the upcoming release of the new version of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

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The Direct included both an extended gameplay footage demo and a new trailer. In addition to revealing a ton of new gameplay footage and detailing the game’s many enhanced systems, graphics, and features, the Direct also revealed that players will be able to start enjoying The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time on November 5, 2026.

This release date puts the highly-anticipated remake on shelves ahead of the popular November and December holiday shopping season, which should help drive a lot of sales. It will be very interesting to see release also helps drive additional Nintendo Switch 2 console sales over the holidays.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time news and updates as the release date approaches.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time releases on November 5, 2026 exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2.

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