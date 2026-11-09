Ocarina of Time Remake Sales Numbers – Zelda Tops Physical Charts

The first Ocarina of Time remake sales report is here, and Link is already off to a strong start on Nintendo Switch 2. In the UK, the Zelda remake has already sold about 35% more boxed copies at launch than Breath of the Wild did in 2017. So how many copies has the new Zelda actually sold?

Ocarina of Time Remake Beats Breath of the Wild’s UK Boxed Launch

Screenshot: Nintendo

The Zelda Ocarina of Time remake launched on November 5 and went straight to the top of the UK physical chart for the week ending November 7. The Switch 2 remake took the No. 1 spot from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, which dropped to second place.

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According to NielsenIQ’s retail data, this puts the Ocarina of Time remake as the second biggest Zelda launch in the UK history. It also had the biggest boxed launch of any game in the UK so far in 2026, ahead of releases like Resident Evil Requiem and EA Sports FC 27.

Here’s how it stacked up against the last two mainline 3D Zelda games.

Zelda game How the Ocarina of Time remake compares at UK retail Breath of the Wild The remake sold about 35% more boxed copies in its opening week. Tears of the Kingdom The remake sold roughly half as many boxed copies in its opening week.

Screenshot: Nintendo

What makes the Breath of the Wild comparison particularly interesting is that its launch figures cover both Switch and Wii U. The Ocarina of Time remake beat that figure on Switch 2 alone.

How Many Copies Has the Ocarina of Time Remake Sold?

Screenshot: Nintendo

As of November 9, Nintendo hasn’t announced how many copies the Ocarina of Time remake has sold worldwide. The UK report gives us chart positions and comparisons, but it leaves out the exact number of boxed copies sold. It also only tracks UK retail copies, so eShop downloads and sales in other countries are outside those figures.

Nintendo has already weighed in, though. During the company’s November 6 investor Q&A, president Shuntaro Furukawa said the remake was off to a strong start and that it was still too early to share specific figures.

For now, we know how the remake stacks up against some of the biggest Zelda launches in the UK. The next number I’m looking for is how many copies it sold worldwide once eShop downloads are counted.