Ocarina of Time Skull Mask Guide – Who to Sell It To

The Skull Mask in the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake needs to be sold to Skull Kid in the Lost Woods. However, you’ll need to make friends with him before he’ll buy it. Here is where to find the Skull Mask buyer and how to complete this part of the Happy Mask Shop quest.

Who to Sell the Skull Mask to in Ocarina of Time Remake

Screenshot: Nintendo

In Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake, you sell the Skull Mask to the Skull Kid standing on a tree stump in the Lost Woods. To find him, enter the woods from Kokiri Forest and take the first path on your left.

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Before you can sell him the mask, stand on the stump across from him and play Saria’s Song. This befriends Skull Kid and earns you a Piece of Heart. Once you’ve done that, put on the Skull Mask and speak to him to get the sale started.

Screenshot: Nintendo

Here are the steps to sell the Ocarina of Time Skull Mask:

Enter the Lost Woods from Kokiri Forest as Child Link. Take the first path on the left to find Skull Kid. Stand on the stump opposite him and play Saria’s Song. Equip the Skull Mask and talk to him. Agree to sell the mask for 10 Rupees. Return to the Happy Mask Shop and repay the full 20 Rupees.

Screenshot: Nintendo

There is a small catch, though. Skull Kid will only give you 10 Rupees, despite the mask costing 20 Rupees. Unfortunately, you’ll have to cover the remaining 10 Rupees yourself when you return to the Happy Mask Shop.

Screenshot: Nintendo

After paying back the shopkeeper, you can borrow the Spooky Mask, which is the next item in the mask trading quest.

How to Get the Skull Mask in Ocarina of Time

Screenshot: Nintendo

The Skull Mask becomes available at the Happy Mask Shop after you sell the Keaton Mask and repay the shopkeeper. If it hasn’t appeared yet, you’ll need to finish that first sale.

The Keaton Mask buyer is the guard at the gate leading from Kakariko Village toward Death Mountain. For your convenience, here is a map showing his exact location:

Screenshot: Nintendo

Speak to him while wearing it, complete the sale, and then return to the Happy Mask Shop in Hyrule Castle Town Market. Pay back the 10 Rupees you owe, and you can borrow the Skull Mask.

Screenshot: Nintendo

You can then head to the Lost Woods to find its buyer. Make sure you’ve learned Saria’s Song before trying to complete the trade, as you’ll need it to befriend Skull Kid.

Use the Skull Mask at the Forest Stage for an Extra Reward

Before selling the Skull Mask, it’s also worth taking it to the Forest Stage in the Lost Woods. Wearing it in front of the Deku Scrubs there can earn you a Deku Stick capacity upgrade.

This gives the mask another use beyond the trading quest, so you may want to collect the upgrade before handing it over to Skull Kid. If you’re already exploring the Lost Woods, it’s a handy reward to pick up along the way.