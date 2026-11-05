Ocarina of Time Song of Storms – How to Learn It and Drain the Well

The Song of Storms in Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake lets Link summon rain and uncover hidden secrets across Hyrule. However, learning the melody requires a visit to Kakariko Village as Adult Link. Here is how to get the Song of Storms in the Ocarina of Time Switch 2 remake and use it to drain the village well.

How to Get the Song of Storms in Ocarina of Time Remake

Screenshot: Nintendo

To learn the Song of Storms in the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake, you must visit the music man inside the Kakariko Village windmill as Adult Link. If you enter the building as Child Link first, you won’t be able to unlock it yet.

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Once you can explore Hyrule as an adult, head back to Kakariko Village and enter the windmill. Approach the musician and take out your Ocarina. He will tell you about a child who caused trouble in the windmill years earlier before teaching you the melody.

Screenshot: Nintendo

Here is how to get the Song of Storms in the Ocarina of Time Remake:

Visit Kakariko Village as Adult Link. Enter the windmill overlooking the village. Approach the music man and take out your Ocarina. Follow the notes displayed on screen to learn the Song of Storms.

After learning it, you can use the song as both Adult Link and Child Link. You will need to return to childhood to complete the well puzzle.

Song of Storms Buttons in the Switch 2 Remake

Screenshot: Nintendo

The Song of Storms button sequence in the Ocarina of Time Switch 2 remake is L → R → X → L → R → X. Take out your Ocarina and enter those six notes to play the melody. The sequence is simply L → R → X, repeated twice.

You need to learn the song from the windmill musician first. Knowing the correct buttons won’t let you skip the interaction and unlock its effects early.

How to Drain the Well With the Song of Storms

Screenshot: Nintendo

To drain the Kakariko Village well, play the Song of Storms inside the windmill as Child Link. Learning the melody as an adult is only the first part of the puzzle.

Once you can return to childhood through the Temple of Time, travel back to Kakariko Village. Enter the windmill again and play the Song of Storms in front of the musician. The song causes the windmill to spin faster, draining the water from the nearby well.

Leave the building and head to the well to access the Bottom of the Well, where you can obtain the Lens of Truth.

Here are the steps to drain the well:

Learn the Song of Storms as Adult Link. Return to childhood through the Temple of Time. Visit the Kakariko Village windmill as Child Link. Play the Song of Storms inside the building. Leave the windmill and climb down the drained well.

What Does the Song of Storms Do?

Screenshot: Nintendo

The Song of Storms summons rainfall and activates certain secrets around Hyrule. Its main role in Kakariko Village is to drain the well, opening the route to the Lens of Truth. It can also reveal certain hidden grottos.

The melody is also part of one of Ocarina of Time’s strangest time travel moments. When Adult Link meets the windmill musician, the man remembers a child playing the song years earlier and disrupting the windmill.

Link then learns that same melody from him, travels back in time, and becomes the child responsible for the incident. So if you wondered how the musician remembers something you haven’t done yet, that time loop is the explanation.