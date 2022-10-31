Backed Hard: The Best Stuff We (Actually) Bought in October

Whaddup, all my goblins and ghouls? Today, on the spookiest day of the year, we bring you all of the stuff we deemed “scary good” in October. Welcome to a special Halloween edition of Backed Hard, the monthly roundup where VICE’s writers and editors spill the tea on all the best stuff we spent our hard-earned clams on (and loved).

Last month, we were getting juice-drunk á la Buster Bluth on ridiculously tasty non-alcoholic Champagne, slathering our faces in Sunday Riley’s vitamin C face oil, and brushing our chompers with bubble gum-flavored natural toothpaste. This month, we’re zipping our Arc’teryx Atom Jacket all the way up— looking cool, calm, and collected, whether trail running or staying snug in the freezer aisle; we’re preparing for seasonal depression (hello darkness, my old friend) with a new emotional support water bottle for a little serotonin-hydration boost combo; and we’re stocking the fridge with Bubbe’s matzo ball soup from Carnegie Deli, also known as “Jewish penicillin.” PSL season is almost over, but Turkey Day is just a few gobble gobbles away. Enjoy these editors’ picks from October, and add ‘em to your cart if you know what’s good for you.

These $35 earbuds that are arguably better than AirPods

Because I live in eternal fear that my AirPods Pro are going to fall into a sewer drain and never pump Type O Negative’s seminal 1993 album Bloody Kisses into my ears again, I decided to buy a cheaper pair of earbuds to use at the gym and on my afternoon Hot Girl Walks. These TAGRY earbuds are only 30-ish bucks, look cool (that little LED screen with the battery fullness percentage? genius), have killer reviews, and come in a pleasing variety of colors. I figured, why not give ‘em a shot?. and honestly, I am beyond impressed for the price. Does it sound like you’re in a top-of-the-line recording studio? I wouldn’t go that far. But do they absolutely get the job done if you’re working out or commuting and just want to hit a podcast or fire up some Jock Jams? Absolutely. And I truly love that they show you how much battery life you have left right on the case, and that they pair so easily with my phone, computer, and even gym equipment (and to reiterate, they’re THIRTY BUCKS!). No wonder they have 23,000+ reviews on Amazon, the vast majority of which are effusively positive. —Hilary Pollack

Arc’d up on camera

Let’s be honest: Gorpcore has the fashion world in a chokehold right now—and I’m here for it. A whole vibe predicated on functional, comfortable clothes that can (generally speaking) handle a variety of weather conditions? Sign me up. This Atom LT Jacket from the eternally popping Arc’teryx is an easy pick for early-morning casual hikes and Zoom calls in my admittedly drafty apartment. Designed to be lightweight and packing features like an internal drawcord at the waist (for a custom fit), it’s surprisingly comfy—even knowing its rugged, hard-wearing bonafides. If you’re wondering, I love the gray-olive “Forage” colorway. —Gregory Babcock

A heavy metal nameplate necklace

Behold, the ‘it’ gift of the season for hesher girlies: a mini nameplate necklace on a choker chain… in black metal font! [metal horns] I bought the (relatively affordable) silver necklace as a self-care gift for surviving the hellscape of modernity (so far!), but feel free to propose to me someday with the $1,500 diamond-encrusted white-gold version. —Hilary Pollack

This candle smells like adulting

I don’t like to be reminded of the fact that I’m close to 30, but this Anecdote candle makes it alright. Its description speaks to my heart: “Smells like early nights, steady paychecks, fig, and cashmere.” As for its scent profile, expect fig, sandalwood, grapefruit, and lemon. —Nicolette Accardi

This $8 dupe for Aesop body wash

I love, love, love Aesop’s Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser, but I cannot always justify dropping $47 on liquid soap for my nethers. I tried a grip of different geranium-bergamot scented body washes in hopes of finding one that hits the same olfactory spot as Aesop’s, and lo and behold, the cheapest substitute I gave a shot is actually the best one: this $8 Bulldog body wash from Amazon. If you’re in it for the scent and not just a bathroom status symbol, it’s a very worthy switch for less than one-fifth of the price. —Angel Kilmister

A lazy susan for your fridge

Not only is a lazy susan extremely fun, it’s also an incredible organization hack. It’s not even just crucial for your dining table, it’s also a pro hack for closets, the pantry, and the fridge—you’ll never forget what you have in the back, because you can just give ol’ Susie a spin and, boom: There’s the harissa you otherwise would have otherwise tried to hunt down for 10 minutes before giving up. I have recently discovered (from my TikTok feed) that people with ADD have trouble remembering things if they can’t physically see them, and let me just say, my food waste has plummeted since installing this bad boy on my middle shelf. —Becca Blasdel

Flyby’s Theragun-esque massage gun

I held out for a long time, attempting to convince myself that I didn’t really need a massage gun because they can be quite pricey, but now that I’ve got my paws on Flyby’s muscle-pounding gadget, I realize that I’ve been needing one for a long time, indeed. When my calves, neck, butt, and shoulders are killing me after sitting like an ogre all day while WFH or after a particularly challenging Pilates class, this thing really works out the knots. As an added bonus, my cat loves to be tummy-rubbed with it. —Hilary Pollack

This collapsible dish rack

You don’t really know pain until you move into a new apartment without a dishwasher. After having one for nearly EIGHT years and now being without, it has been an adjustment (to say nothing of the battle I was losing to a tiny sink and a shitty drying mat). That is, of course, until this big beautiful collapsible bucket came into my life. It condenses for storage, holds a decent amount of dishes, and has a drain spout that actually works, so there’s no standing water (ick). —Becca Blasdel

Arc’teryx wool socks (for a humble flex)

These Arc’teryx wool crew socks are the perfect humble flex to wear to the farmer’s market (it’s prime socks and sandals season, after all) when I try, once again, to flirt with the honeycomb candlestick makers. Who wouldn’t fall in love with someone in lilac-and-eggshell-colored gorpcore socks? Even if I don’t fall in love, at least I’ll have these toasty—but not at all itchy—wool socks to keep me warm. —Mary Frances “Francky” Knapp

A puzzle that deserves to be framed

I could stand to do some more brain- and memory-strengthening activities (I forgot the word for “gargle” last week), but Wordle isn’t really my jam and I don’t want another stare-at-your-iPhone-screen activity. I want mushrooms. I want the big, beautiful chanterelle clusters and bb enokis in this frame-worthy puzzle by Piecework and Mushroom People; it’s very goblincore, and reminds me of the I Spy picture book photos that every 90s kid wanted to live inside of (IYKYK). Pure serotonin. —Mary Frances “Francky” Knapp

The perfect fall-to-winter Hoka sneaker

Known as the “Bondi L GTX,” these unisex Hoka sneakers are made with waterproof leather, a Gore-Tex bootie, and a durable ripstop fabric. They’re also perfectly shaped to house my size-10, extra-wide feet, and make me feel like I’m wearing two Batmobiles. They’re the kind of shoe that looks cool everywhere, from the rave to the grave. —Mary Frances “Francky” Knapp

The perfect wired earphones for plane travel

I’m always paranoid that people will be able to hear Annie Lennox curb-stomping melismas from my headphones when I travel, so I ordered these cheap but effective wired earphones for a recent flight to California from NYC. They took up zero space in my carry-on, have surprisingly rich sound, and are very deserving of the 4.4-star average rating that they’ve earned on Amazon from over 28,200 reviews. Belt on, Annie. —Mary Frances “Francky” Knapp

Good soup… from Amazon

Yes, you can buy Carnegie Deli x The Matzo Project: Better Than Bubbe’s Matzo Ball Soup Kit on Amazon. So, how is it? Both the soup and matzo balls were easy and quick to prepare with the provided instructions. Overall, I’d rate it a solid eight out of 10—good flavor, and checks all the requirements for a nice, heartwarming cup of matzo ball soup. I’d even say it’s pretty close to tasting homemade, but not exactly all the way there. Of course, I prefer my mom’s made-from-scratch matzo ball soup, but if you’re lacking in the homemade soup department, I would definitely buy this again before I reach for a canned soup. —Becca Sax

A slappin’ watch

This slap watch by Fossil recently dropped, and it reeks of nostalgia (in a good way). It feels like just yesterday that I won a similar one from the crane on the Jersey Shore boardwalk, but this one is more classy. It’s also a great stress reliever when you’re feeling’ fidgety. Just slap it on and off to get out your nervous energy. —Nicolette Accardi

Real deal cocoa

I love a good Hershey bar, but unfortunately, they’re made with cheap cocoa and full of sugar. As an adult, I mostly like to eat 70% dark chocolate for the health benefits, and this Madagascar Small Batch Collection by Beyond Good tickles my chocolate cravings with its vanilla bean, sea salt, and plantain-laced notes. —Nicolette Accardi

Chips, but make it seaweed

Chips in bed hit hard after a long day of work, but they’re not doing my workout regime any favors. These crispy seaweed sheets by Gimme Snacks satisfy that craving, especially the spicy chili lime flavor, without getting grease and salt all over my bedding. —Nicolette Accardi

Olives, hell yeah

I inhale olives straight outta the jar, so these little snacking pouches from Freestyle allow me to travel with my briny bros riding shotgun. They come in kalamata, hot and spicy, and lemon garlic varieties. There’s also no reason you can’t make a dirty martini with them—just sayin’. —Nicolette Accardi

It is Ralph tho

You’ve got to respect Ralph Lauren’s ability to design at a high level for every part of someone’s life—from the closet, to the kitchen. These mugs, using motifs from Ralph Lauren’s vintage Americana-inspired label RRL, have a permanent spot in my weekly mug rotation thanks to their classic, minimal look. It’s a good reminder: Not all designer home goods need to be heavily branded! —Gregory Babcock

That’s a damn fine cult TV show

October, better known as “spooky season,” is the perfect time to dig into the bizarre, creepy and unsettling. In other words, it’s the perfect time to (re)watch Twin Peaks. I am not trying to be hyperbolic when I say that there is nothing quite like Twin Peaks; a blend of soap opera, teen drama, supernatural horror and detective serial, David Lynch and Mark Frost’s iconic series doesn’t just sit as one of the most iconic and influential shows of all time, it’s still refreshing and unique to modern viewers over 20 years later. This boxed set, which includes both the original two seasons as well as the third season, Twin Peaks: The Return, is a solid way to binge the entire TV series without worrying about the whims of whatever streaming service(s) you happen to be subscribed to. —Gregory Babcock

New emotional support water bottle just dropped

A few weeks ago, my mom came to visit me in Los Angeles and we had a lovely beach bonfire—or so it seemed. To my dismay, she accidentally threw my favorite water bottle on the fire, effectively burning it alive. My grieving process, though heavy, was brief as I swiftly replaced it with an exact replica. I was worried I wouldn’t find it again but I have been reunited with this tried and true favorite bottle that keeps my water nice and crispy cool all day long. —Erica Sullivan

An Art Decor wall mirror

I’ve been trying to find ways to take simple decor, like a wall mirror, and find more unique alternatives. This irregular metal mirror was the perfect addition to the wall above my dining table and adds an art deco vibe to the space. —Erica Sullivan

And a non-slip cutting board set

Unfortunately, I did not properly oil my wooden cutting board and it consequently split in half. Knowing myself (to an extent), I decided to get a set of plastic boards that require much less upkeep instead. I love the variety of sizes in the set, plus the non-slip grips are one of those details that I never knew I needed before. I didn’t know a cutting board had the potential to do this to someone, but I’m a changed woman. —Erica Sullivan

Maple syrup that doubles as autumnal coffee flavoring

Want your coffee to taste like a Cinnabon? Then a little dab’ll do ya…of this scrumptious syrup straight into your morning caffeine hit, that is. It also tastes incredible on pancakes, waffles, chicken, ice cream, and a spoon. —Becca Blasdel

This ultra-handy P-Touch label maker

Do you have a label maker yet? No? Well, let me tell you—as soon as you get your hands on one, you’ll find a billion and one uses for it, from labeling Mason jars and office desk drawers to making date labels for your prepared foods. This Brother labeling gizmo comes with a surprisingly generous array of built-in fonts and formats, especially considering that its look is sort of 90s-retro. I’m labeling up a storm over here. —Angel Kilmister

Make sure you don’t stumble upon any weird portals to hell tonight, okay, you guys?

