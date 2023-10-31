Backed Hard: The Best Stuff We (Actually) Bought in October

Big plans tonight, bud? It’s All Hallows’ Eve, aka Halloween, aka Queer Christmas, aka the night when everyone assembles their finest 2023 meme costumes and unhinged masks to hit the streets. Personally, we will be blowing our gourds on these H-Ween sex toys, doing the stanky leg in our Shrek costume, and asking for a “heavy pour, please” for that side of ranch at the post-club pizza spot.

Whether or not you ball out for Beelzebub’s favorite night of the year, the end of October is an opportunity to put up your feet, uncork some cider, and feel your autumnal oats. We have been sipping from the PSL teat since September, when our editors bought quick-dry cargo pants, weighted eye masks, and Don Draper-worthy smoking accessories to soft launch into fall. This month, we’re dumping out our cornucopia of impulse-orders to share a smorgasbord of affordable Moroccan rugs, silk-infused sweatpants, a zodiac-themed chocolate gift box, and so much more. Our bounty this month runs an eclectic gamut of the delightfully stupid (cowboy boot Crocs) to the extremely practical (ear plugs that actually work), and we’re spreading it out like a Souplantation buffet.

Cue up The Craft, dim the lights, and let’s unpack what VICE editors (actually) bought and loved this October.

This very cheap, very good body wash that smells amazing

I went deep in the fancy body wash game for a while. I was using Aesop. I was using Atelier Cologne. They were expensive, and they were fine. They smelled like flowers and citrus and herbs. But then, I was staying at my parents’ house for a while and figured I’d pick up some cheap body wash to use in the shower there, and I scooped this coconut-coffee scrubby stuff from drugstore brand OGX figuring it would be Perfectly Fine. It quickly became my absolute favorite scent in probably the world, and on top of that, it has the creamiest, gentlest exfoliating formula that is so incredibly pleasant to use. When I looked it up on Amazon, I realized it had developed a cult following (nearly 50,000 stellar reviews), so nowthe only thing I’m surprised about is that I didn’t discover it sooner. —Hilary Pollack

Crocs cowboy boots

I had an epiphany the other day, which is that I live most of my life in either Crocs or cowboy boots. Now, yeehawsexual Crocstars have been blessed with the very first Crocs cowboy boot, which The New York Times is calling an impressive, wearable IRL meme that has actually anticipated/spearheaded its own virality. But we digress. Contemporary media theory discussions aside, the attention to detail is just bonkers on these puppies, from the faux crocodile material to the detachable, spinning spurs and sheriff’s badge Jibbitz. They’re comfy as hell, über lightweight, and an excellent conversation starter for city-slickers like me. —Mary Frances “Francky” Knapp

Earplugs that everyone already knows are great

We’re no strangers to the Loop Experience earplugs—our editorial director Hilary Pollack loves them for concerts, and we’ve listed the brand’s Quiet line among the best earplugs for sleeping. Well, reading about it is one thing, but sometimes you’ve gotta try stuff out for yourself. The person I’ve been sharing a bed with for almost three years is a huge snorer, which has led to some long nights for me. I’ve tried noise-canceling headphones, foam earplugs, sleeping on the couch, and numerous other things, but the Loop Quiet is indeed as good as they say. I just pop these babies in before I go to bed, and wake up pretty damn rested the following morning. If only they also blocked out my neighbor’s arena-volume reggaeton…. —Adam Rothbarth

Ready or not, parachute pants are back

I’m dead serious—the voluminous nylon pants that my dad used to rock in the 70s are having a huge resurgence, and it’s because they’re essentially a dressy version of sweatpants. Personally, I’m feeeling these iets frans… jawns from Urban Outfitters, thanks to their versatility and comfort. Plus, because they come in nine color options, one can get a pair for every day of the week. That’s great news, considering they’re adjustable, and therefore perfect for all the upcoming holiday feasting. —Becca Blasdel

Wine o’clock

I’m not a wine connoisseur by any means–—I’ve tried (and disliked) many wines, from reds in Florence to chardonnays in Napa. However, I really enjoy Juliet’s boxed sauvignon blanc. I know what you’re thinking: Of course this novice wine drinker likes boxed wine. But hold your horses—this wine is so smooth and I can actually taste the fresh notes of lemon, pear and honeydew. It’s pretty refreshing and goes down deliciously for seriously easy drinkin’! Just taste it for yourself before you send me any hate mail. —Becca Sax

An affordable Moroccan rug

I have always wanted a big, vintage Moroccan or beni ourain rug to brighten up my bedroom, but the price tags for authentic North African pieces can easily reach into the thousands of dollars. Meanwhile, Revival’s selection of new and vintage Moroccan rugs is both eclectic and affordable.I took home a six-foot long, one-of-a-kind, colorgul rug (much like the ones below) for around $350. It shipped quickly, and arrived in a thin cardboard box with handles that was easy to carry up my building’s many flights of stairs. I quite literally just sit on my bed and admire it for a few minutes every morning with my coffee. It’s the simple things, you know? —Mary Frances “Francky” Knapp

A ring light for extra-flattering photos and video calls

I’m not an influencer, and I try not to be terribly vain, but like most human beings on this Earth, I like feeling hot. Why look bad when you could look good, you know? ICYDK, the easiest way to look better in photos is to be in good lighting that doesn’t highlight every pore, wrinkle, and frizzy piece of hair on your body. That’s where ring lights come in, and as we know, they’re the not-so-secret secret of people who consistently look amazing in selfies, videos, and other “content,” LOL. I held out a mighty long time on getting a ring light until the opportunity came along to test Lume Cube’s super popular Ring Light Mini, and frankly, it’s a game-changer. Your skin looks a million times better when you’re standing in front of one of these things, and you can toggle the brightness and warmth of the light to your specs to really get it right. I now wish I could carry it around with me so that I would never again be subject to a terrible group shot under harsh overhead fluorescent lighting. —Angel Kilmister

The perfect purse for tote bag people

I have been schlepping around the same lumpy tote bag for years, so I wanted to find a casual-to-fancy purse that didn’t feel too femme. This braided faux-leather satchel is big enough (10″ tall, 16″ wide) to fit a book, small water bottle, iPhone, and all of my other on-the-go essentials while retaining its shape. The best part is the knot on the strap, which both looks cool and keeps the purse from sliding off of my shoulder. I ordered one in black, but you can choose one of the brand’s 14 additional colorways, or opt for a smaller size if that’s your jam. —Mary Frances “Francky” Knapp

Some almond-y joy in the shower

For years, I’ve used Dr. Bronner’s pure-castile peppermint soap for my body and hair. I find its tingly vibe to be energizing, and enjoy the minty scent. Recently, I decided to try out the almond flavor, and it’s so good! It’s much more calming than the peppermint, bringing an earthy, woodsy vibe to my shower routine. I’ll never leave the peppermint train fully, but I’m definitely an almond guy right now. —Adam Rothbarth

Dreamy silk-infused sweatpants

As a WFH gremlin, I’m livin’ in sweats a lot, mate. The year 2020 may have come and gone, but the commitment to athleisure during work hours remains. I have an embarrassingly large number of sweatpants at this point, and while there are enough that “do the job” (“the job” being “I’m comfortable”), it’s the new Silksweats from Lunya that are hardcore rocking my world right now. They’re made from an insanely comfy blend of cotton and silk that feels downright dreamy against my skin, and they’re reversible if you’re more in the mood for smooth and sultry or sherpa-y and blanket-like. They’re also surprisingly flattering, so I may even start wearing them outside of my domicile, and I know they’ll be a crucial part of my wardrobe through winter and beyond. —Hilary Pollack

A zodiac-themed chocolate gift box

Maybe it’s because I’m a Taurus, but I sure do love a treat. I’ve been eyeballing fancy chocolate brand Compartés’ drop-dead gorgeous advent calendar, especially after tasting its delectable little candies in this zodiac-themed gift box. It’s a drop-dead gorgeous gift that several of my what’s-your-sign-obsessed friends will be receiving this holiday season. —Hilary Pollack

“It’s a dangerous path I bounce… but I bounce it alone” -Tigger

Running has never been my forte. I’m still triggered by the memory of being one of the last kids to complete the mile in my 40-person gym class. But the trauma has been addressed—mended, even—and I’ve finally started running again. My roommate, who is an avid runner with knee problems, introduced me to these cool APL kicks that I’ve grown quite fond of. Running through Central Park feels like I’m Tigger bouncing on my springy tail when I’m in these babies. The amount of cushion also relieves a lot of the pressure I’ve felt in my joints with other shoes. Plus, I love the fun colorways that make me feel hot even if I’m a sweaty mess while I’m running. —Becca Sax

A slice of my life

For some strange reason, many men in my life like (or are fascinated by?) knives. Maybe it’s their Roman Empire or whatever; I don’t really understand. My father gave me a little pocket knife that I keep handy for the many packages that I open. It’s easy to use, but I have a difficult time closing it. The Palmer by The James Brand is the first knife I ever really became interested in by myself. It’s a non-intimidating utility knife that’s simple, effective and colorful. I like that I don’t have to sacrifice knife quality even though I’m far from an expert. —Becca Sax

Hot tips

I’m a pretty casual gal when it comes to hair, makeup, and nails. But that isn’t to say that I would pass up the chance to have really exaggerated fingertips to go clickity-clack all over the place for a birthday celebration, a Halloween party, or even a random Taco Tuesday. Chillhouse’s Chill Tips are the easiest way to switch up your look for a few days, and they’re currently on sale. I went for the red half-moon manicure which is currently $3.99—WAY cheaper than any manicure, anywhere. —Becca Blasdel

So, we meat again

For those who enjoy the carnivorous lifestyle: You deserve to do so with top-notch meats—and Porter Road offers the creme-de-la-crop.In all my years of living (in Texas and other places known for a good steak), I don’t think I’ve ever tasted anything as deliciousas the meats (which you can have shipped straight to your door) from Porter Road. A bold statement, sure, but the brand’s dedication to sustainable farming and manufacturing practicesshows in the quality of its product. Plus, I love how many cuts they offer, like this hearty, juicy steak. —Becca Sax

Socks that make you look like you’re actually athletic

I love a good pair of socks, especially Nike crew socks. Not to be a traitor, but Adidas makes virtually identical socks for slightly cheaper online. Different logo, sure. I wear them on long runs to combat dreadful blisters. —Nicolette Accardi

Now get out there and find some Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins.

