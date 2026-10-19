October Xbox Game Pass Removals – Full List of Games Leaving Soon

The October Xbox Game Pass removals include LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Deep Rock Galactic, and more. With another eight games leaving at the end of the month, here is the full list of October departures, including the titles that already left on October 15.

All Games Leaving Xbox Game Pass on October 31

Screenshot: Warner Bros. Games

Xbox Game Pass subscribers are losing another eight games on Saturday, October 31, 2026. The upcoming departures have recently been confirmed in the Xbox app’s “Leaving Soon” section.

Videos by VICE

Some of the biggest games in this batch include LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Deep Rock Galactic, and Wartales. If you’ve been meaning to check any of them out, you now have less than two weeks before they leave the service.

For your convenience, here is the full list of games leaving Xbox Game Pass on October 31:

Game Removal Date Day of the Tentacle Remastered Saturday, October 31 Dead Static Drive Saturday, October 31 Deep Rock Galactic Saturday, October 31 Full Throttle Remastered Saturday, October 31 Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris Saturday, October 31 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Saturday, October 31 Wartales Saturday, October 31 Wildgate Saturday, October 31

The October 31 list also includes two classic adventure games from Double Fine: Day of the Tentacle Remastered and Full Throttle Remastered. So whether you’re looking to finish a longer RPG or check out something shorter, there are several games you may want to prioritize before the end of the month.

Which Games Already Left Xbox Game Pass on October 15?

Screenshot: Sandfall Interactive

Earlier this month, Xbox Game Pass lost nine games on Thursday, October 15, 2026. Xbox Wire confirmed that the departures included Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, A Plague Tale: Requiem, and Pacific Drive.

Unlike the upcoming October 31 removals, these games have already left the subscription library. Here is the full list of Xbox Game Pass games removed on October 15:

Game Removal Date A Plague Tale: Requiem Thursday, October 15 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Thursday, October 15 Crime Scene Cleaner Thursday, October 15 Donut County Thursday, October 15 Evil West Thursday, October 15 Nova Roma (Game Preview) Thursday, October 15 Pacific Drive Thursday, October 15 Superball Thursday, October 15 The Casting of Frank Stone Thursday, October 15

That brings the currently announced Xbox Game Pass October 2026 removals to 17 games across both dates. If you still have any of the October 31 titles in your backlog, now is the time to jump in before the next batch leaves.