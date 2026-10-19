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October Xbox Game Pass Removals – Full List of Games Leaving Soon

Here is the full list of October Xbox Game Pass removals for 2026, including every game leaving on October 15 and October 31.

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The October Xbox Game Pass removals include LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Deep Rock Galactic, and more. With another eight games leaving at the end of the month, here is the full list of October departures, including the titles that already left on October 15.

All Games Leaving Xbox Game Pass on October 31

Xbox Game Pass Removals October
Screenshot: Warner Bros. Games

Xbox Game Pass subscribers are losing another eight games on Saturday, October 31, 2026. The upcoming departures have recently been confirmed in the Xbox app’s “Leaving Soon” section.

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Some of the biggest games in this batch include LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Deep Rock Galactic, and Wartales. If you’ve been meaning to check any of them out, you now have less than two weeks before they leave the service.

For your convenience, here is the full list of games leaving Xbox Game Pass on October 31:

GameRemoval Date
Day of the Tentacle RemasteredSaturday, October 31
Dead Static DriveSaturday, October 31
Deep Rock GalacticSaturday, October 31
Full Throttle RemasteredSaturday, October 31
Lara Croft and the Temple of OsirisSaturday, October 31
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker SagaSaturday, October 31
WartalesSaturday, October 31
WildgateSaturday, October 31

The October 31 list also includes two classic adventure games from Double Fine: Day of the Tentacle Remastered and Full Throttle Remastered. So whether you’re looking to finish a longer RPG or check out something shorter, there are several games you may want to prioritize before the end of the month.

Which Games Already Left Xbox Game Pass on October 15?

Clair Obscur Xbox Game Pass October
Screenshot: Sandfall Interactive

Earlier this month, Xbox Game Pass lost nine games on Thursday, October 15, 2026. Xbox Wire confirmed that the departures included Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, A Plague Tale: Requiem, and Pacific Drive.

Unlike the upcoming October 31 removals, these games have already left the subscription library. Here is the full list of Xbox Game Pass games removed on October 15:

GameRemoval Date
A Plague Tale: RequiemThursday, October 15
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33Thursday, October 15
Crime Scene CleanerThursday, October 15
Donut CountyThursday, October 15
Evil WestThursday, October 15
Nova Roma (Game Preview)Thursday, October 15
Pacific DriveThursday, October 15
SuperballThursday, October 15
The Casting of Frank StoneThursday, October 15

That brings the currently announced Xbox Game Pass October 2026 removals to 17 games across both dates. If you still have any of the October 31 titles in your backlog, now is the time to jump in before the next batch leaves.

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