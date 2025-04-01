Octopus Hitched a Ride on a Shark’s Back—and Scientists Got It on Video

A research team in the Hauraki Gulf near Auckland, New Zealand, caught a glimpse of something I bet they had never thought they would ever see: an octopus hitching a ride on top of a mako shark. The so-called “sharktopus” makes no sense to researchers and may never since it was only briefly observed.

Could the researchers have been witnessing a Disney-like mismatched pair of animals going on an adventure? Could it be one of those animal friendships you see in The Dodo videos?

Videos by VICE

Maybe it was just pure happenstance, a serendipitous confluence of events where researchers happened to have been filming in a specific area at the exact moment a bizarre, extraordinarily rare phenomenon was taking place? We will never know the official answer.

Play video

The footage wasn’t made publicly available until the University of Auckland posted the unlisted video on its YouTube account on March 4 to little fanfare, at least at first. Once the University embedded the video in an article on its website, its views exploded. Now it currently sits in the 650,000 view range.

In the blog post on the University website, Rochelle Constantine, Professor in the school of biological sciences, wrote, “This `sharktopus’ was a mysterious find indeed – octopus are mostly on the seabed while short-fin mako sharks don’t favor the deep. We moved on after 10 minutes, so I can’t tell you how what happened next. The octopus may have been in for quite the experience since the world’s fastest shark species can reach 50kph.”

Maybe the most remarkable part of this whole story, to me at least, other than the whole octopus riding a shark thing, is that the footage was originally captured in December 2023. How do you hold onto this footage for 400+ days before releasing it? Restraint? Some scientific reason? A complete lack of understanding of internet virality?

Another question that may never be answered.