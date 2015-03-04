Octopus Steals Camera, Photographs Scientist

If it’s real, this might one-up the legally infamous monkey selfie of 2014: an octopus has snapped a photo of a nearby human, adding to the new genre of instantly public domain photos taken by animals. According to a Reddit comment posted yesterday by Benjamin Savard who’s working on a film about Middlebury College‘s science program, “The camera was automatically taking several photos of the octopus per second, but it picked up the camera and pointed it at me!” Unlike in the case of its simian contemporary, the octopus has yet to dispute any ownership over the images.

