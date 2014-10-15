Octopus with Olive Chimichurri

Servings: 5

Prep: 500 minutes

Total: 500 minutes

Ingredients

for the olive chimichurri:

3 oz. pitted botija olives (black olives), fine diced

1/4 red onion, small diced

1/4 Rocoto hot pepper, fine diced

1 1/4 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 teaspoon olive oil

3 scallions, cut into fine rings

salt, to taste

for the olivo sauce:

1 egg

4 oz. pitted botija olives (black olive)

2/3 cup vegetable oil

1/4 cup olive oil

1/4 teaspoon salt

for the octopus:

1 small red onion, fine diced

6 stems cilantro, fine diced

1 medium italian tomato, fine diced

3 cloves garlic

3/4 cup tamari shoyu

3/4 cup uncooked long grain rice

1 lb daikon, sliced

4 1/2 lbs octopus

8 quarts water

to serve:

1 tentacle octopus

2 tablespoons olivo sauce

1 1/2 tablespoons olive chimichurri sauce

1 1/2 teaspoons olive oil

salt (preferably pink Maras salt), to taste

Directions

1. For the olive chimichurri, place the olives, scallion rings, hot pepper, onion, and salt in a bowl. Mix thoroughly. Add the olive oil and vegetable oil until they cover the ingredients and mix well. Set aside in the fridge. (Preferably let the mixture rest in the fridge for at least 2 hours. This will bring the flavors together.)

2. For the olivo sauce, place the olives and egg in a blender. Start blending at medium speed and then at high speed. Slowly pour in the olive and vegetable oils until an emulsion is obtained. Add the salt. Set aside in the fridge.

3. For the octopus, using a knife, remove the octopus head and place it in a strainer. Rub it with salt until all the slime is removed and rinse with plenty of water. Using a kitchen mallet, pound the octopus to tenderize it. Place it in a bowl and store in the freezer for 24 hours. (The pounding and freezing of the octopus helps to tenderize it.)

4. Place the onion, cilantro, tomato, daikon slices, rice and soy sauce in a pot with water. Once the mix boils, add the octopus and cook for approximately 4 hours over low heat or until the octopus is tender.

5. To serve, using a sharp knife, remove the tentacle´s skin leaving only white parts and suckers. Using a sharp knife, cut the octopus lengthwise into 5 very thin slices of roughly 2″ x 1″ (5 x 2 cm). Place the octopus slices over a stone plate. Place a line of chimichurri at one side of the octopus, add salt, and drizzle with olive oil. Add olivo sauce on each side of the plate and serve.

From MUNCHIES Presents: Nikkei