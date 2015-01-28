Oculus Story Studios Debut First VR Film ‘Lost’ at Sundance

Earlier today, Oculus Rift published a blog post announcing the debut of a virtual reality short film at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. Titled Lost, the film is produced by the newly created “experimental virtual reality cinema project” Oculus Story Studios and directed by Saschka Unseld, who also functions as the studio’s creative director.

Unseld, who previously directed Pixar short The Blue Umbrella, takes viewers on “a journey to a moonlit forest inhabited by an unexpected creature,” which looks a lot like a giant robot hand based on the supplied screenshot. Viewers explore a virtual world illustrated with a combination of procedural and hand-drawn animation, which promises to offer a whole lot more than your average movie-going experience.

Oculus Story Studios is planning future immersive storytelling projects with guest directors including Rob Stromberg of Maleficent, Robin Hunicke of Journey, and Jillian Tamaki.

Keep up with Oculus Story Studios through their process blog.

