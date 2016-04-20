Oddisee Returns With Percussive Head-Bopping Medley “Born Before Yesterday”



Hailing from Washington D.C, rapper/producer Oddisee is back with the jazz-sprinkled instrumental, “Born Before Yesterday.” Off upcoming project The Odd Tape, the track is a smooth mix of rhythmic drums and a warped melodic sample. All killer, no filler, Oddisee deftly plays with heavy percussion, letting the drums and cymbals rise to the forefront. The Odd Tape comes out May 13th.

“The Odd Tape is meant to be a ‘Day In The Life’ piece set to audio,” explains Oddisee. “‘Born Before Yesterday’ takes its title from the daily proposals I receive that question intelligence in ways that only the music industry can.” Listen to the track below.

Byron Yan is a writer from Toronto. Follow him on Twitter.