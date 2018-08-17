Of Course Donald Trump Hates Dogs

After former Apprentice contestant and White House official Omarosa Manigault Newman kicked off her book tour, revealing the Trump administration’s twisted secrets, the president shot back by tweeting:

When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

It’s certainly not the first time Trump has used the insult, which is more than just a little dehumanizing. But a tidbit from a recent Washington Post report may shed some light on why “dog” is an especially harsh insult coming from Trump (emphasis mine):

Videos by VICE

Longtime Trump observers say it is a measure of his rage and sense of betrayal that he called Manigault Newman “that dog.” The president, who has an aversion to dogs and other pets, considers canine comparisons to be among his most devastating put-downs.

That’s right, liberals! If you needed another reason to hate Trump, now you have one—he doesn’t like dogs.



According to domestic animal researcher John Bradshaw, “Recent studies have shown that affection for pets goes hand-in-hand with concern for the natural world… Pets may help us to reconnect with the world of nature from which we evolved.” So it’s not surprising that Trump hates dogs—just look at his anti-environmental polices.

Still, the natural question arises: How the fuck can someone hate a creature as precious and pure as a dog? Dogs rule the internet. They save lives. And one glance at their dumbfounded, happy little faces is enough to bring about unbridled joy in even the most cold-hearted among us. Hell, even Putin likes them.

It is important to note, however, that Donald Trump loves birds. So there’s that.

Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.

Follow Eve Peyser on Twitter and Instagram.