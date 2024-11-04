Of Course ‘Fortnite’ Would Introduce an Eminem Minigun, Because Why Not?

Fortnite is a lot of things, but serious? Absolutely not, and it’s all the better for it. Games like Call of Duty feel like they’re missing the mark by introducing skins from other franchises. They tend to lose their original identity in the process. On the other side of the coin, there’s only one game on the market that could feasibly entertain the idea of a minigun that shoots to the rhythm of Eminem’s music, and it’s Fortnite.

‘Fortnite’ Isn’t Afraid to Get Goofy, and This May Be the Best Example Yet

Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix brought icons like Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and… Ice Spice front and center. So, it was inevitable we’d see something as goofy as this make its way into the Battle Royale. And honestly? I think it’s the most hilarious thing they’ve done yet. Is it going to be horrifyingly obnoxious after a while? Absolutely. Am I going to laugh like a dying hyena every time I get killed by this gun? 100%. This, alongside the recent XP changes, makes Fortnite all the more appealing to me.

Videos by VICE

Screenshot: Epic Games

The ability to mix some of the most out-of-this-world ideas and come up with something that still somehow cohesively feels like it’s part of the natural world is something that deserves a bit of applause. The team at Epic Games isn’t afraid to get weird and wacky with Fortnite, and that’s why it can’t be knocked down from the top. It feels like Fortnite is on a continuously upward path, and is still one of the most fun and creative shooters I’ve played in recent memory.

To be fair, I’m not someone who obsesses over my KDR in games like this. I jump into Fortnite for casual, Zero Build fun. It’s the perfect type of game that combines the competitive nature of shooters with just a tremendous amount of fun overall. While there isn’t an estimated date that this particular weapon will drop, I’ll be cautiously waiting for its arrival. If nothing else, my duo and I are going to cause some havoc running around as multiple Eminems, blasting fools with these guns.