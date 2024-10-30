Of Course Ubisoft Would Launch an NFT/Blockchain Game in 2024

Hey, remember back in 2022/2023 when NFTs were the hottest thing to grace this side of the internet? Well, Ubisoft is finally jumping on the blockchain gang after quietly launching Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles to zero fanfare. Mind you, this is shortly after breaking up the development studio behind Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, so the pain is even worse.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Mama Mia, That’s a Pricey Meatball

Browsing the Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles marketplace, I can’t help but shake my head in disbelief. Sorting from Price: Low to High, I can see that some characters start as low as $7. That’s not too terrible, considering the average price of miniatures for games like Warhammer 40K.

Videos by VICE

But $63,372.19? For a digital token of a Swift Zealot? That’s legitimate madness if I’ve ever seen it. Remember when Ghost Recon: Breakpoint had NFTs in the form of Ubisoft Quartz? I think that, unfortunately, that’s the longest-lasting part of the legacy of that particular game. And it’s a shame because beyond the bogus NFT, Breakpoint wasn’t all that bad. It was just underdeveloped and needed more content that wasn’t just non-fungible tokens.

Now, I’m not going to judge anybody for jumping into this type of game. There is a good chance there is an actual market for something like this. But, it’s also hard to fathom anyone willingly dropping $64k on a digital figure for a game that is likely going to be shut down before the end of the year. NFTs don’t have the star power, or even the meme power, they once held on the collective internet anymore. It’s insanity to think such a thing is still even financially viable.

I can only imagine the prices on these figures will begin to flatline quickly after the dust has finally settled. There’s a chance Champions Tactics could be a solid all-around game, but there’s no way I’m creating a “blockchain” or whatever I need to try this one out. There are plenty of other games I can play that don’t require me to sell a kidney to get a character I would want.