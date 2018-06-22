Of Course Vancouver Would Have a Dude Selling $40 Hot Dog Water

In a city best known for yoga, $15 juices, and inspirational Lululemon quotes, it’s almost surprising that no one tried to sell $40 hot dog water to Vancouverites before now.



“Unfiltered… keto compatible” water containing a single beef hot dog was being sold for $37.99 at an event in Vancouver last weekend, according to multiple media reports. The water looks like it was bottled in recycled Voss bottles, based on photos posted to social media.

https://twitter.com/moebius_strip/status/1008478468672184321

The troll behind Hot Dog Water, Douglas Bevans, is a performance artist and tour operator, The Canadian Press reports.

“We’re helping people, empowering them to use informed decisions in their purchasing choices,” Bevans told CP about his art performance. “That is the message behind this.”

“Advertising” materials posted on Bevans’s stand at the June 17 Vancouver Main Street Car Free Festival includes supposed testimonials and a lengthy buzzword-filled explanation about the product. In the “history” section, it says “Hot Dog Water in its absurdity hopes to encourage critical thinking related to product marketing and the significant role it can play in our purchasing choices.”

https://twitter.com/mysnuggle/status/1008452165134766080

He alleges that he sold about 60 litres of product. (Tbh, we’ll believe someone actually drank this shit when we see the receipts, hmu.)

It seems worth noting Nathan Fielder is from Vancouver. Maybe it’s something in the hot dog water there.

