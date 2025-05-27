‘OFF’, the Surreal RPG That Inspired ‘Undertale’, Gets a Free Prologue Chapter… Right… About… Now

Even the greatest games of all time have their inspirations. Undertale took the gaming world by storm when it released in 2015, but even its most devoted fans may not have known about OFF. Originally released in 2008, OFF is a cult classic, and one that I was blissfully unaware of. Thankfully, fans of the Toby Fox masterpiece will be able to experience the game that inspired it, now that OFF has officially released a prologue chapter for no cost. This remastered version of the original also features new music by Toby Fox, alongside new content, so even the most long-term OFF fans have something to look forward to. I had the privilege and pleasure of diving into the Prologue chapter, and I’m already amazed by how wild OFF is.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

‘Off’ Is an Incredibly Surreal RPG That Still Feels Refreshing All This Time Later

Many parts of OFF inspired Toby Fox during the creation of Undertale. In an interview with Fangamer/OFF, he mentions that Papyrus and Sans were both inspired by many characters within this world. Even after playing just the small portion I did, which covered Zones Zero and One, I can see it. I feel the vision. I understand. But even then, OFF is uniquely creative in many other ways. As “The Batter”, it’s my job to purify the world from evil spirits. What exactly are these evil spirits? Well, I can’t say too much. I would strongly suggest going into this one as blind as possible. Just let the soft purrs of The Judge lure you in, the same way they did with me.

Videos by VICE

Both games draw from Earthbound, but they couldn’t be any more different. Both OFF and Undertale are far more dark and sinister overall. While I may have missed OFF when it first released in 2008, there’s no way I’m going to miss it this time around. This remastered version of OFF will be available on Steam and Nintendo Switch later this year, but if you’re eager to check it out? Download the demo now, and set aside an hour or so of your day. It’s worth every second.