Offhours’ Crazy-Cozy ‘Homecoat’ Is Like a Snuggie for Hot Graphic Designers

It’s March 2022, which marks a very important anniversary: Believe it or not—personally, I oscillate between feeling like it’s been four days or half a century—it’s been two years since COVID-19 first shut (almost) everything TF down and rendered an entire generation of office workers (or several) office’d no more. For many people of various occupations, it’s been over 100 weeks of The Working From Home Era, and while some are slowly starting to trickle back to their desks, others remain in WFH purgatory for time eternal.

But there’s one truth about making your home your office that is an undeniable reality: Sometimes, it’s really hard to get out of bed. After all, bed = warm, comfy, happy place. Desk/couch/kitchen table = once a place of respite, now home to the all-day bad screen. There is hope, however, for melding your bed world and your rest-of-the-house world into one, and that hope comes in the form of a house coat.

Make no mistake—we absolutely love us a terry cloth bathrobe, preferably with Dad stripes or a classic herringbone weave. But beyond the robe, there is the house coat, which is thicker, fluffier, and somehow more… medieval-feeling? Recently, house coats have been popping up everywhere, with duvet-like versions from SKIMS, Lunya, and Casper that are part-streetwear, part-Snuggie. But the most cozy coat of all, and the apple of my eye, is surely the Offhours Homecoat.

So, what makes this different than a) wearing any other robe or b) just pulling the duvet off your bed and wrapping it around your shoulders? Well, there are the ultra-soft materials, to start; French terry and “sanded” jersey made from premium, fine-knit cottons, and unique textures for different styles, including a crinkle finish on the “Lunar” color and recycled polyester filling (post-industrial and post-consumer, equivalent to 38 plastic bottles recycled per coat) that’s machine-washable.

Photo courtesy of Offhours

Despite its heft, it’s not oppressive; and with its generously sized sleeves, it doesn’t obstruct one from typing, making a caffeinated beverage, sitting in any particular position, or generally Getting Things Done. The front pockets hold on to your phone, the Roku remote, or whatever else you need to haul from one side of your home to the other. Oh, and did we mention that all styles are fully gender-neutral?

Also, let’s talk aesthetics. Not gonna lie: At first, the Offhours Homecoat can read a little Michelin Man. But, you know, who gives a shit? First of all, you’re wearing it around your own house, your private domain, but even if you were to step outside in this thing, you’d just have a sort of art-world The Dude energy about you, an insistence that of course you deserve to be unapologetically comfortable in all your personal pursuits. What, like there’s something wrong with being a hot, human sleeping bag? Everyone on the East Coast does it for half of winter, anyway. Additionally, the colorways are legit fantastic for this coat. You’ve got the classics—”Lunar” black, heathered “Sweatshirt” gray—but things get interesting with the bright accents of the soft pink, Memphis Milano-inspired “Memphis”; the retro athletic-inspired “Varsity”; and the soft, neutral, putty-colored “Michelangelo,” my personal favorite. The overall impression is one of careful curation, and thoughtful design.

Although Offhours may seem like a product of the pandemic, founders Rebecca Zhou and David McGillivray actually launched the brand back in 2018, and since, the Homecoats have grown in popularity to the point of virality, with collaborations with Gossamer and West Elm along the way.

What you quickly realize when you get your hands on an Offhours Homecoat is that you’ll want to be in it all day and all night, with the possible exception of mid-summer in a New York City apartment with no air conditioning, because this thing is warm! Yes, the magic robes do cost $295, but when you think about all of the details and materials and the number of hours you’ll spend wearing one, the price tag becomes well worth it.

If you’re really keen on your Homecoat and want to step up the vibe, you can get $50 off the purchase of two with the promo code BESTFRIENDS, or deck your bed out in the West Elm x Offhours quilt and sham sets, which are currently on sale.

There’s absolutely no shortage of activewear out there—some would argue that there’s too much, as a matter of fact. Offhours prides itself on being “inactive-wear for being indoors,” and we’re indoors a lot these days. [To the tune of the Misfits’ “Hybrid Moments”:] If you’re gonna lounge, lounge in swag.

Offhours Homecoats start at $295 at Offhours.co.

