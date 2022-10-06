Offhours’ Overvest Is the Puffer Cocoon We Need to Survive Winter

Temperatures are dropping, folks. If you’ve yet to get your gargantuan puffer out of storage, you better hop to it, or you’re gonna be shivering your nips off come November. I already pulled all my coats out (I have a low threshold for cold), and for the most part, they aren’t sparking joy like they used to, so take a page from my book: Do a massive closet cleanout, donate your perfectly good but no longer exciting coats to someone who will be jazzed about them, and welcome a new bundle of joy into your life: OFFHOURS’ new Overvest.

Maybe you’re familiar with the brand’s Homecoat, which went viral during the work-from-home era for being the perfect example of what the brand calls “inactive wear for being indoors.” We’ve all been trying to figure out how to pull off wearing our robe outside of the house without looking like a total nutjob, and thanks to the brilliant peeps at OFFHOURS, it can now be done.

But a luxury robe can only go so far when temperatures drop; if you’ve been looking for the platonic ideal of a “dog walking jacket”, let me introduce you to the brand’s newest launch and latest stroke of brilliance, the Overvest. As someone who did not grow up with snow, I take any opportunity to rug the F up, and would gladly walk around cocooned in a sleeping bag if it was even the least bit socially acceptable. If that sounds familiar to you—hallelujah! Our prayers have been answered.

The gender-neutral vest currently comes in only one color—aptly named Boa, since the wearer looks like they’ve been swallowed by a constrictor when the hood is fully cinched. The waist and arm cuffs also have a drawstring so you can style as you please, and the zipper goes two ways, allowing you some ventilation when stuck on a crowded bus. There are also two massive front pockets (big enough to carry your worn-out copy of The Stranger) and two hidden interior pockets for stashing all your secret stuff.

As if it couldn’t get any better, the Overvest is made from recycled, water-resistant nylon and is filled with entirely recycled fiber fill, which equates to 32 plastic bottles. So not only are you getting really cool outerwear, you’re also helping out the planet.

The only thing left to decide is whether or not you need a new Carhartt beanie to match.

The Overvest is available at OFFHOURS.

