Office of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz evacuated due to suspicious package

The office building of Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz near Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was evacuated Wednesday morning after police said a suspicious package was delivered there.

Sunrise Police Department confirmed to local news outlets that they were investigating a suspicious package, and the Broward County Sheriff’s Office deployed a bomb squad to the scene.

Videos by VICE

Authorities later clarified that the package was originally addressed to former Attorney General Eric Holder’s office, but was undeliverable. It was sent to Wasserman Schultz’s office instead, because she was listed as the return address on the envelope, NBC reported. Holder served in the Obama administration from 2009 to 2015 and has been on a mission to promote voting rights.

Read more: Secret Service intercepts bombs addressed to Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama

The news comes as federal authorities investigate explosive devices sent to the CNN building in New York City, as well as to the Clintons’ home in a suburb of New York City, and to Barack Obama’s office in Washington, D.C., all intercepted on Wednesday.

Read more: CNN anchors evacuate on-air after report of bomb

On Tuesday, police reported that an explosive device found in the mailbox of billionaire philanthropist George Soros’ residence in a suburb of New York City. So far, police believe all four devices to be linked.

Read more: A bomb was found inside George Soros’ mailbox

Schultz resigned from her position as chairwoman for the Democratic National Committee during the 2016 election after leaked emails revealed that she favored Hillary Clinton’s campaign over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the primaries.

Cover image: Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) speaks during a press conference, held at the Sunrise Police Department, asking the federal government to ban 3D printed gun on August 16, 2018 in Sunrise, Florida. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images.