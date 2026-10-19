‘Office Space’ Star Richard Riehle Dies at 78

Richard Riehle, best known for his show-stealing role as Tom Smykowski in Office Space, has died. He was 78 years old.

As reported by multiple outlets, those close to Riehle confirmed he died on October 15 of natural causes.

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Though his answer to the question: “What would you say…you do here?” is perhaps the most quotable of his career, Richard Riehle was a renowned character actor, appearing in hundreds of movies and TV shows over the course of nearly 50 years. Additionally, he performed twice on Broadway, first in Execution of Justice (1986) and then The Iceman Cometh (1999).

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No matter your television preferences, you’ve likely seen Riehle in a favorite show. He appeared in everything from NCIS to Modern Family to The West Wing.

The role to which he returned most, however, was none other than Santa Claus. Richard Riehle played jolly old Saint Nick a total of eight times over the course of his career, including five movies, two TV shows, and a straight to TV film.

Riehle is survived by his wife, Jane Latham, and their four children.