Offset Crashed Cardi B’s LA Show to Beg Forgiveness and Cardi Was PISSED

2018’s most tumultuous breakup just keeps happening! Over the weekend Rolling Loud LA—one of the world’s biggest hip-hop festivals—took place, with Cardi B set to headline. A headline slot at such a huge festival is a sign of how massive a year Cardi has had, going from one number #1 single to three in the bag, along with a number one album. It should have been a triumphant moment for the Bronx rapper, but it was marred by a significant disturbance: Cardi’s (soon-to-be ex-) husband Offset crashed her set begging for Cardi to take him back.
Bearing a sign that said “TAKE ME BACK CARDI” and handfuls of roses, Offset and Cardi had a short, inaudible interaction onstage—during which Cardi looked very miffed—before Offset departed the site. Migos were not scheduled to perform at Rolling Loud.
After the show, Cardi took to Instagram Live to discuss the incident. “I’m upset,” she said, clearly appearing quite exhausted. “It’s been a long two weeks, I’m so tired of the bullshit.” She did, however, explain that she doesn’t want anyone talking shit about Offset. All things considered, this feels like a pretty nuts move from Offset—aside from the fact that he essentially left a dark spot on what should have been a triumph, it’s also a weirdly possessive thing to do. Expect more on this breakup as it (inevitably) develops.