Offset Caught On Camera in Heated Conflict With Casino Officials Over Alleged Blackjack Blunder: ‘I Will F**kin’ Leave’

You don’t mess with a man’s hand when he’s on heater. That’s certainly how Offest must have been feeling when a camera caught him in a heated conversation with some officials at a Paris casino.

In a video shared by TMZ, the Grammy-nominated rapper is seen arguing with employees at a Paris casino over his spot at a blackjack table. Based on what he says, it appears he left the table at some point, and the dealer let someone else play in his spot with his money.

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“This is not the little kids. This is high limit,” Offset says in the clip, also stating that he’s bet up to $20K and been “winning” so far. “I bet ya’ll out of $200,000. I will f**kin’ leave.” He later adds, “I’m betting high. You need to treat me like how I’m betting. I’m betting more than anybody in this motherf**ker.”

Eventually, someone who might have been in his entourage comes over to try and diffuse the situation. Ultimately, the clip ends without any real closure, so it’s unclear how it was all handled in the end.

Quavo’s casino altercation comes months after he survived a shooting at a different casino

Notably, Offset’s casino altercation comes months after he survived a shooting at another casino. The rapper, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was injured in a shooting at Seminole Hard Rock Resort and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, in April 2026.

At the time, a spokesperson for Offset said, “We can confirm Offset was shot and is currently at the hospital receiving medical care.” They added, “He is stable and being closely monitored.”

In an interview shared a couple of weeks later, the Migos legend offered some insight into how he was doing. “I gotta keep pushing, I’m like the Energizer bunny.” After being asked about his mental state after the shooting, he replied: “Gladiator mentality, man. The show don’t stop never at the end of the day.”

Notably, Offset lost his Migos partner and close friend, Takeoff, to a shooting in 2022. In a 2026 Complex interview, the third member of the group, Quavo, said that Takeoff’s death “eased” the tension between him and Offset.

“It threw out all the things that I was upset about or that we had friction about,” he said. “It was enough for me to say, alright, cool. Whatever you’re going through, I’ll go through with you.” Quavo also clarified that he could only speak for himself.

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