Offset was seemingly destined for stardom even before his days with Migos. When he was just a kid, he was already in the spotlight as a dancer for Whitney Houston’s “whatchulookinat” video. “Eight, nine years old doing my thing… I feel like God allowed it to happen so he could prepare me for when I got became an adult,” he told VICE Culture Club.

All of it eventually built into the legendary career he’s crafted for the last 15 years. Since his days in Migos, the Atlanta legend persevered through every trial and tribulation thrown his way. Even as recently as April 2026, Offset survived being shot just to perform five days later. Ultimately, he admitted there was a time he was focused on the wrong matters. The experience reminded him of what was most important in his life: music and the fans.

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“8000 people out there, 8000 beautiful fans that needed me to be there. Why would I not [perform]? Got to keep going, baby. It was 8000 people out there waiting on your boy. I can’t let my people down,” he said.

With his latest album GMFU, he’s hoping to wipe away all the “bulls**t” and prove he’s among the best artists working today.

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OffSet Tackles His Latest Album ‘GMFU’ and Trying to Bring Back ‘Baby-Making Music’

“This guy is a great artist. Despite the speed bumps in the road, the potholes, this man knows how to put the music together straight up. Don’t play with him on that. There’s no playing with him on the music. He’s a legend. Icon. Flowers, balloons, everything,” Offset stressed.

“I’m hungry, man, this is something I love. It’s never enough. I’m not never in it for the accolades, I’m in it for the passion of music and passion of art. I’m very thankful for where I’m at in my in my career and my position and like, being able to last this long because everybody don’t last as long.”

All of that love and passion for the music may bring us back to one last Migos album. Offset has previously teased reuniting with Quavo, despite past tensions between the pair. Now, in order to honor the late Takeoff, there may finally be something on the horizon.

However, he’s still relatively hush about the whole situation. What we know for sure is that any Takeoff verse used will be thoughtfully considered by the other two members. “We never leave Rocket Man,” he stressed. “He in 400% of anything we do and that’ll be it.”

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)