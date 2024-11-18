Offset Rumbles With French Rapper Gazo in Wild Brawl Caught on Camera

Offset had to be held back during a brawl with French rapper Gazo. The incident took place in Paris and was all caught on camera. In footage shared online, Offset can be seen being held up against a sprinter van by security guards as he yells, “I’ll fire your ass up!”

At one point someone threw a kick at Offset. He retaliated by wiggling free from the security crew and launching a kick of his own. The rumble spilled into a hotel lobby where bystanders were screaming in fear as security guards locked the doors to separate the fighting entourages

Videos by VICE

A woman was knocked to the ground at some point, but TMZ reported that no arrests were made when police arrived.

Billboard reports that the two men were said to be at odds over $150,000 that Gazo paid Offset for his participation in a music video.

The outlet also noted that the beef seemed to have been squashed as fast as it started, as Gazo posted a photo on Instagram with Offset announcing the collaboration. ‘Set will appear on ‘Wemby,’” he wrote of the tune named after French NBA star Victor Wembanyama.