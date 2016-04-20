VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Food

OG Kush Weed-Infused Last Word Recipe

By

Share:

Servings: 1
Prep time: 2 minutes
Total time: 2 minutes

Ingredients

Videos by VICE

1 ounce|28 ml OG Kush-infused Beefeater (click here to learn how to infuse alcohol with marijuana using nitrous oxide)
1 ounce|28 ml Green Chartreuse
1 ounce|28 ml Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur
1 ounce|28 ml lime juice

Directions

  1. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add all ingredients. Shake until cold.
  2. Strain and serve up in a coupe glass.

From Strain-Specific Concoctions are the Future of Cannabis Craft Cocktails

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.

Tagged:
, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE