OG Kush Weed-Infused Last Word Recipe

Servings: 1

Prep time: 2 minutes

Total time: 2 minutes

Ingredients

Videos by VICE

1 ounce|28 ml OG Kush-infused Beefeater (click here to learn how to infuse alcohol with marijuana using nitrous oxide)

1 ounce|28 ml Green Chartreuse

1 ounce|28 ml Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur

1 ounce|28 ml lime juice

Directions

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add all ingredients. Shake until cold. Strain and serve up in a coupe glass.

From Strain-Specific Concoctions are the Future of Cannabis Craft Cocktails



Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.