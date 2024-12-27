OG Maco, Trap Rap Pioneer, Dead at 32

OG Maco, a trap rapper who is often credited as a pioneer in the genre, has died. He was 32 years old. According to NME, Maco’s family confirmed the news of his death, which comes weeks after he was reportedly hospitalized for a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“With heavy hearts, we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of our beloved Ben, known to the world as OG Maco,” the rapper’s family wrote in a statement shared on social media. “His life was a testament to resilience, creativity, and boundless love. Through his music, passion, and unwavering spirit, he touched so many lives and left a lasting impact.

“While we grieve this immense loss, we also celebrate the extraordinary life he lived – one that will continue to inspire and uplift others,” the statement continued. “Maco’s influence, both as an artist and as a person, will remain forever etched in our hearts.”

For those who wish to offer condolences, share memories, or connect with the family, please reach out through this account. Your support means more than words can express,” Maco’s family added.

The statement concluded: “To all of Maco’s fans, friends, and supporters: thank you for standing by him throughout his journey. Today, we celebrate a life that was extraordinary in every way.”

Originally from College Park, Georgia, OG Maco emerged on the hip-hop scene around 2008. He only released two full-length studio albums but dropped a number of mixtapes and EPs throughout his career. Maco is widely regarded as a groundbreaking modern trap artist whose biggest hit was “U Guessed It,” which spawned a remix with 2 Chainz.