This Sex Blanket Lets You Soak the Bed Without Ruining Your Sheets

They’re the four horsemen of ruined sheets and mattress covers: Squirting, period sex, anal play, and watersports. But with The OG Waterproof Splash Blanket, desperately scrubbing your favorite sheets with every liquid detergent on earth to salvage them after sex is a thing of the past. This waterproof and absorbent sex blanket holds up to a liter of liquid, making it the perfect cover for squirters and other intrepid sexual explorers.

Consider Splash Blanket’s absorbent blanket as your chic and ultra-soft companion to keep the good times rolling. One side features a buttery-soft micro-velvet fabric, and the other is made of hydrophilic (super-absorbent) sherpa fleece. Available in four sizes, this waterproof love blanket is double-sided and crazy absorbent.

The OG Splash Blanket is available in tons of different colors and sizes, so you don’t have to mess up your bedroom aesthetics for the sake of function. You can keep it on the edge of your bed as a throw blanket and no one will be any the wiser that it’s the blanket you use when you want to get down and dirty. Of course, it doesn’t have to stay in your bedroom—you can take it with you to the living room, the kitchen, or even head outside with it if you’re feeling like an outdoor adventure.

When you’re done, you can toss the durable, machine-washable fabric in the wash, easy-peasy. That makes it the best waterproof blanket for sex, something you can grab and stick under yourself or a partner in a few seconds and then bring straight to the washing machine before you faceplant into bed.

But this blanket isn’t just for sexytimes. It’s good for any type of heavy liquid situation. Consider the Splash Blanket your best friend in your living room or office if you pee a little every time you sneeze or cough (if you know, you know).

Plus, if you’re someone with a heavy flow during your period, Splash Blanket’s fitted sheets are perfect for avoiding the morning-ruining discovery that your sanitary products didn’t have your back, again. If free bleeding is your jam, the OG is also large enough for you to roll around on and keep your sheets intact. You can even stick it on your office chair for those days you’re working from home!

Aside from all the other benefits, it’s also just a super cozy blanket because it’s got that snuggly sherpa fleece. As one Splash Blanket customer said, “This is hands down the warmest and largest blanket I’ve ever purchased and I am in love! As soon as I wrapped myself in it for some morning coffee I literally spilled some on it and you would never know! Waterproof approved.” Horny and clumsy people rejoice.

The OG Splash Blanket ships from California and will get to you in about a week. You can refund or exchange it up to 7 days after delivery by contacting customer service through their online chat.