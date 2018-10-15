Oh Boy, Future and Juice WRLD Team for the Extremely Smooth “Fine China”

Future, where art thou Future? Though we’ve received several projects from the ATL rapper in the form of Beast Mode 2 and the Superfly movie soundtrack there’s been no word of a proper solo follow up to Future/HNDRXX from early last year. Nevertheless, Future returns with the new track “Fine China” featuring none other than the go-to star of the moment Juice WRLD. A marriage of two misery-inclined artists, the song, produced by Wheezy and Psymun and SinGrinch, is wrapped in punchy basslines as the artists seemingly marvel over a beautiful woman while trying to remain sane throughout the whole endeavour.

It’s not clear if this is a single off an incoming album or a loosie but we can only hope this is the beginning of a new Future-era in the new year. Listen to the track.