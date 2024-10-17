Oh, Boy, the ‘God of War’ TV Series Might Be in Trouble

I bet you didn’t know a God of War series was in production, did you? Well, if the latest news surrounding it are anything to go by, the entire project is experiencing major turbulence. Per Deadline, Sony and Amazon weren’t fans of what the show was shaping up to be. Consequently, they’re wiping the slate clean and starting from scratch.

The showrunner of the project, Rafe Judkins, has voluntarily exited from the series’ production. Executive producers, Hawk Ostby and Mark Fergus, followed Judkins out the door. According to a source, Sony and Amazon representatives didn’t like the creative direction — despite the trio’s scripts reportedly being praised.

Videos by VICE

Judkins leaving is a big deal as he’s a major figure for Amazon, working on their popular Wheel of Time series. Additionally, he’s still under contract with Sony and will be moving on to other projects within the company. God of War has been in development since March of 2022, so to reset this late in the game is concerning for the series’ future.

Screenshot: Sony Interactive Entertainment

‘god of war’ show is set to start from scratch

Truthfully, maybe it’s for the best. I don’t know if we need a God of War series in the first place. Especially if it’s going to closely follow the storyline from the games. Then again, I said the same thing about The Last of Us and it ended up being one of my favorite shows. Notable God of War mainstay, Cory Barlog, is still an executive producer on the project. As it stands, we’ll have to wait and see what will come of this major decision.

If people weren’t going to absolutely lose their minds over it, I would say to take Kratos to Egypt instead of Midgard. Why not? It’d be a nice deviation from the games, and it would be an entirely new mythology for Kratos to interact with! Although, the internet already flew into a rage over “Fat Thor,” despite him being described as husky in the stories, but whatever. That controversy came and went — I promise I’m over it now. (I’m not.) If you really want them to scream, Amazon/Sony, cast Jack Black as Thor. That’ll teach ’em.