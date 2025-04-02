Oh Cool! You Can Learn About the Nintendo Switch 2 via a Virutal Tech Demo You Have To Pay For! Yay?!

So, you’ve just gotten your hands on the brand new Nintendo Switch 2. This fascinating piece of tech has plenty of new features that are bound to be on our minds. And guess what! We can learn all about it by exploring the brand-new Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour game that’s launching alongside the Nintendo Switch 2. But, in standard Nintendo fashion, it’s going to be a paid app. Did we learn anything about 1-2 Switch? Apparently not. There’s enough time, Nintendo. Please make this an Astros Playroom situation.

Magnets, Magnets, Magnets, Magnets, Magnets, Magnets, Magnets, Magnets, Magnets, Magnets, Magnets, Magnets, Magnets (PAID APP, BY THE WAY)

So, there’s a lot to love about the Nintendo Switch 2. There are plenty of exciting new features that help it stand apart from the original hybrid console. And if you want to learn more about the nitty-gritty that makes the console work? Buy the Welcome Tour game, apparently. What should have been a free pack-in title to show off all of the coolest new features is something we’ll need ot buy. Maybe it’ll be available on Nintendo Switch online or something. It’s so confusing and the most Nintendo idea I’ve ever seen.

I need to know where all the Magnets are. If I don’t buy the Nintendo Switch Welcome Tour game, where will I learn about them? Oh wait, the Switch 2 is bound to come with an instruction manual. Nintendo has some amazing new ideas with this console. Why does this have to be the silliest thing I’ve ever seen? Maybe it’ll only be a few bucks? We can only hope that’s the case. Why isn’t this a pack-in? I’m so confused. Help me, please.

There’s still time. Give this as an add-on with Switch Online or something. Let people learn about their new hardware without needing to buy this. I know there’s bound to be plenty of people buying this for streaming purposes and to have a bit of a giggle at the idea of a paid instruction manual. But otherwise, this is going to be a laughingstock at the end of the day.