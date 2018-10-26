Oh God, Even Our F’ing Podcast Is About ‘Subterfuge’ Now

During our charity stream last week, Austin and Rob were sucked into participating a game of Subterfuge, a “simple” mobile strategy game built on alliances, betrayal, and taking over your life. It’s even invaded our podcast. Despite this, Patrick, Austin, Rob, Danielle, and Natalie found a way to discuss Fallout 76’s beta, Black Ops 4, Return of the Obra Dinn, Call of Cthulhu, Soulcalibur VI and Unexplored. We’ll have thoughts on Red Dead Redemption 2 next week, as we only got access to the game a day before it came out.

