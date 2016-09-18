Oh Good, Now Sean Kingston Is Involved in the Drama Between Meek Mill and The Game

​Sean Kingston, the dude who sung “Beautiful Girls,” has embroiled himself in the sadly-extant beef between Meek Mill and The Game by posting a series of expletive-heavy Instagram videos. The clips, now deleted but immortalized in the video below via ​Complex​​, show Kingston siding with Meek Mill, calling The Game “a hoe,” questioning the Compton rapper’s Blood ties, and slipping in and out of Jamaican Patois.

This, of course, meant that Meek Mill and The Game were officially at odds and that, much to the chagrin of pretty much everyone, this wouldn’t be over anytime soon.

But Sean Kingston really came out of left-field here. In the videos he talks about an incident in which Kingston’s $300,000 chain was robbed at a Los Angeles nightclub over summer. The Game, apparently, thinks Meek Mill snitched on him by telling the police he was behind the Kingston robbery. Kingston admits that his chain was robbed, insisting that somebody broke off a bottle and stole it from him at the club. Then there’s just a whole bunch of semi-creative insults.

Either way, we’re probably going to have to hear more about this. But hey, maybe it’ll stop us all from thinking about the inevitable heat death of the universe and our own terrifying insignificance for a little while.​

