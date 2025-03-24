Oh, It’s True! ‘Indiana Jones’ Whips His Way Onto the PS5

I have made my love for Indiana Jones known in my review of the Xbox version of the game. And soon, those of you rocking the PS5 blue brand will be able to experience the true 4th movie. Bethesda has announced that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be punching its way to the PS5 on April 15th in Early Access for pre-orders and on April 17th globally.

So, digital pre-orders for the game are available now on the PS5, and physical pre-orders will be available on March 25th. The news was announced with an awesome trailer featuring Uncharted‘s Nolan North inducting Troy Baker into a “very exclusive club” and getting into some pretty classic banter. I’m enjoying the Pulp Fiction reference as well.

Videos by VICE

Play video

LOOK AT EVERYONE PLAYING NICE IN THE NAME OF ‘INDIANA JONES’ on the ps5

It’s funny to see Nolan North clearly (LAWYERS) channeling Nathan Drake for a game that was an Xbox exclusive, but it’s pretty cool. Let’s stop the console wars stuff and get more things like this. In addition to the game coming to PS5, two new whip abilities will show up, and that’s across all consoles. Which will give me a reason to get back into the game and continue my quest to collect everything.

Screenshot: Bethesda Softworks

On a serious note, it really is a good thing that this is happening. Console exclusivity for big franchises is one thing, but Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is an experience for everyone. I’m looking forward to giving this a shot on the PS5 to see how it feels. So, get ready to do some digging and punching in April. I still can’t recommend this game enough to anyone who hasn’t already played it. Indy deserves the PS5 love. As I wrote in my review of the game:

“It’s a legitimate and worthy entry into the Indiana Jones canon. That’s the best compliment I can give this game. It makes me feel the way I did when I first saw the movies. It could even serve as the fourth one (Crystal Skull doesn’t count in this house). I was thoroughly enthralled with this game from beginning to end. It rolled through the door at the buzzer, dusted off its hat, and announced itself as one of the best games of the year.”