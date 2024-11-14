Oh, Look, More Definite Proof That ‘Half-Life 3’ Is Finally Happening!

Half-Life 3 is coming out! After all this time, a brave YouTuber has cracked the code — looked into the Matrix itself! Oh, all those years of ridicule will come to a head with one article! The video? “New HL3 is even more f@!?king real than we thought…” Hell yeah — I get to break the gaming story of the century.

The description for the video is as follows! “In this video, I’ll talk about HL3, also known as HLX, and shed light on what we know about this mysterious game, based on leaks and analysis of files from other Valve games, such as CS 2, CS2, and Dota 2,” it begins.

“We’ll discuss how the successful release of Half-Life: Alyx became the starting point for the development of HLX and how other Valve projects, such as CS:GO on Source 2 and Deadlock, helped bring the engine to readiness. You will learn that HLX is most likely a direct sequel to Half-Life: Alyx and will take the place of Half-Life 3 and HL3 in the chronology of the series.”

You hear that? The proof is in the pudding!

“New HL3 is even more real than we thought. Navigation in altered gravity. Body ‘gore’ destruction system. Rain, wind, fog, dynamic weather and much… MUCH more,” ‎Gabe Follower posted on X.

If you don’t have time to get the full Half-Life 3 scoop, don’t worry. I can compile some of the biggest news for you! “Judging by the strings, the navigation grid will become more dynamic, allowing the NPC to navigate more wisely in ever-changing conditions. If it understands that a route is blocked, it will try to find more complex and interesting routes.”

Indeed, the strings have it. You see, if we connect the two dangling strings on our board, we can see that the new gore system is directly tied to the navigation grid. Alyx will be the deuteragonist, and–and they’re going to add a multiplayer component! What? No, I’m perfectly fine! I’m so certain of this. Wait, no, I need to publish my–