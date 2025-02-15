Oh, Look, More Free Steam Codes — Is That ‘Prey’ I See? (Blowing Off Steam V2)

It’s a chill, relaxing weekend, so why not spread the Steam love? Welcome to another edition of Blowing Off Steam, where I drop Steam codes and you redeem them. While I believe every game is a “big-ticket item,” I suppose a lucky gamer will get 2017’s stellar Prey! Will you get a good game? A goofy game? Let’s find out!

Introducing: ‘Hero’s Hour’

Screenshot: Goblinz Publishing

Hero’s Hour is a strategy RPG where the goal is to dominate or be dominated. You develop armies and cities, and then you defend yourself from encroaching enemies who would see you bend to their will. And we can’t have that, now can we? If you want to purchase this one, it’ll run you $17.99 (as of this writing)!

Sang It, Steam: “If you love Heroes of Might and Magic 3 then you feel just like home, cause the game doesn’t even think about hiding it’s origins from. Despite minimalistic graphics the game has a nice feeling to it and it all plays well together. Yes the combat has changed, but think of it like a mini version of Total War: Warhammer or some sorts.”

Introducing: ‘Sparklite’

Screenshot: Red Blue Games

Sparklite is an adorable action-adventure title with roguelike elements. You meet quirky characters, invent new gadgets and weapons, and apparently, then strike back against a malevolent mining operation. Sparklite‘s core inspirations are Rogue Legacy and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past. You can give it a go for $24.99 (as of this writing)!

Sang It, Steam: “This is a great little game. Honestly, I would LOVE it if 90% of games were like this, where it’s got a lot of good concepts, it’s polished, and it doesn’t take long (100% in less than 20 hours, not even rushing). It’s got a decent little story, cool concepts, good combat, fun roguelike exploration and runs, decent enemies, and good upgrade system.”

Introducing: ‘Troublemaker’

Screenshot: indie.io

I saw the trailer for Troublemaker, and it was love at first sight. So, the premise is simple: you’re trying to survive high school. Making friends while keeping your grades high — and whoopin’ some bully ass. Troublemaker has the energy of a lovechild between Yakuza (sorry — Like a Dragon) and Persona — and I’m 100% for that. You can cop yourself a copy for $19.99 (as of this writing). A sequel, Troublemaker 2: Beyond Dream, is scheduled to come out, too!

Sang It, Steam: “In conclusion, Troublemaker is a game that entertained me from start to finish, with a story that seems like a roller coaster in terms of emotions, shooting from comical to emotional in the blink of an eye, and that I must say has a very touching epilogue; this is all thanks to the relationships between our protagonist and his friends, as they develop a touching friendship as time goes on.”

go forth and game, ya miscreants

That, folks, concludes another eventful Blowing Off Steam! Whether it’s indie, AAA, or otherwise, every game is made with love! …Well, except when that’s obviously not the case. But, thankfully, those games aren’t in the rotation.