Oh My God, ‘Parasite’ Just Won Best Picture

Bong Hive, rise up, because Parasite just made history in a big way. At the 92nd Annual Academy Awards, Parasite became the first foreign film to win Best Picture. Acclaimed director Bong Joon Ho won South Korea not just its first Academy Award but a total of four awards for the night, including the night’s highest honor.

Having already won big honors at the BAFTAS and the Golden Globes, Parasite finished with a truly impressive showing at the Oscars, winning Best International Feature Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Director, and Best Picture. Prominent Bong fans, like Sandra Oh, were clearly excited.

https://twitter.com/vivishobi/status/1226684261043851264

It’s been a long awards season for Bong and the Parasite crew; as he told reporters at last night’s Spirit Awards, “After tomorrow I can finally go home, that’s what makes me happiest.” Before that, though, it sounds like there’s going to be some partying: when Bong took the stage for his Best International Feature Film win, he finished, “I’m ready to drink tonight.”

Cheers to Bong, everyone’s favorite award season dad—you deserve it. We’re already drinking to all those wins.