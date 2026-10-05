All images via TikTok VICE Magazine Oh No! It’s Asian Zombie Vapes There’s a terrible new oblivion tool in town. By Michelle Lhooq October 5, 2026, 9:20am Share: Share on X (Opens in new window)X Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Facebook Share using Native toolsShareCopied to clipboard Tagged:Drugs, The Self-Destruction Issue, Vapes, VICE Magazine Follow Us On Discover Add to Preferred Sources Share: Share on X (Opens in new window)X Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Facebook Share using Native toolsShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE Screenshot: The Pokémon Company Pokémon Winds and Waves Starter Evolutions Reportedly Leak 2 hours ago By Brent Koepp Photo by Richard Hartog/Getty Images Here Are 3 of Director Sofia Coppola’s Favorite Albums, and We Can’t Help but Agree With Her Choices 2 hours ago By Lauren Boisvert Screenshot: Square Enix Square Enix Reveals New Kingdom Hearts 25th Anniversary Video 2 hours ago By Brent Koepp Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images 2000s Emo Bands That Released an Underrated Album in the Early 2010s 3 hours ago By Dan Milam