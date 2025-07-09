Oh, No… My Love of ‘Ratshaker’ and Cooking Games Has Been Combined Into One Game. ‘Restaurats’ Is Screaming My Name

It’s time for me to become the rat of all my dreams. Restaurats is something that I would have come up with in a Benadryl-fueled fever dream, something I never imagined would happen, but something I’m glad exists. The premise? Run a restaurant, with your friends or by yourself. But you’re also a rat. You can dress up your rat. You get to be the rat. As the resident Ratshaker fanatic, this seems like a game that is coming right for my heart. I’m also the resident Cooking Mama stan, and I don’t care if Cooking Mama Cookstar was mining Bitcoin in the background. I loved it, but I love this even more. Yes, I know that was just a rumor, but it’s still hilarious to me.

Screenshot: Polden Publishing

We Cook. We Clean. But we also throw the Food. We’re Rats. ‘Restaurats’ Gives Us a Chance To Live Our Dreams

Upgrade your rat. Dress up your rat. Run the ultimate Restaurat. In a town close to where I live now, a Taco Bell got shut down because they found evidence of rats in the kitchen. In this game? That’s a feature, not a reason to close down the whole building and kick that Taco Bell to the curb. While I wish I could make a Crunchwrap Supreme here, I’ll settle for Salmon Tears, Mushroom Treats, and whatever else I can create in between. Running a tavern with my friends is about to be pure chaos, and I’m here for it. Want to become a rat yourself? Try out the demo.

Videos by VICE

The idea of a roguelike cooking game, on its own, is enough to get me interested. Give me the chance to be a goofy little rat with my friends? I’m all in on this one. Plus, having food fights with my fellow rats sounds like a dream come true. I’ll likely be getting right to work putting together an MLG montage of 360 no-scope soup shots once this one releases. With a “Coming Soon” banner, I can guarantee that Restaurats won’t be here soon enough. At least the demo has multiplayer.

Screenshot: Polden Publishing

We Live in a Society???

I also did some digging. It appeared that some parts of the trailer on Steam were created via AI. As confirmed by the publisher, Polden Publishing, across a number of comments on YouTube, there is no AI featured in Restaurats. I was worried that my potential indie game of the year, whenever this one releases, was about to be tainted. But, if Polden Publishing is correct, everything was made using Unreal Engine. Seeing as Steam requires developers and publishers to say if a game uses AI, it feels safe to say that Restaurats doesn’t use any in the game.