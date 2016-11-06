Oh Shit, French Montana Finally Released ‘MC4’

One month to the day after saying that the project had been permanently shelved, French Montana has released his long-awaited project MC4. The mixtape, originally intended as the Moroccan-born rapper’s second studio album, streamed last night on OVO Sound Radio. It features guest spots from Kanye West and Nas on the already-released “Figure It Out” while the Drake collab “No Shopping” also makes its way on. Elsewhere there are contributions from A$AP Rocky, Kodak Black, and Miguel.

Montana originally announced that the record’s release was to be cancelled in an interview with Complex last month. It followed a number of licensing issues and leaks of the album that culminated in some Target locations briefly stocking the CD. “I just ain’t have the same feeling for it,” he said. “Everybody had to replay shit, and do all this extra shit, so I wasn’t in the mood to put it together. All the music going to come out, you know what I’m saying, just packaged differently.”

Listen to MC4 below.

