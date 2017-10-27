Oh Shit, Here’s Migos, Nicki Minaj, and Cardi B’s New Song, “Motor Sport”

I know they’ve said this before, but Migos’ Culture II is definitely coming soon. This time they have a single to back that claim up—”Motor Sport,” with Nicki Minaj and Cardi B came out overnight. It’s produced by CuBeatz and Murda Beatz. It’s almost five-and-a-half minutes long. Nobody here seems daunted by the weight of expectation.

There are some great lines here. Let’s check in with Quavo: “Xans, Percy, check / Bill Belichick / Take the air out the ball / Just so I can flex.”

Great. Here’s Offset: “488, hit the gears / Suicide doors, Britney Spears / I’m boujee, so bitch, don’t get near / Criss Angel, make dope disappear.”

This is fun as hell, actually. Takeoff is his usual louche self; NIcki gets in some vicious lines. But nobody is even approaching Cardi B:

Ride the dick like a BMX

No nigga wanna be my ex

I love when he go on tour

‘Cause he cums more when I see him less

I get upset off

I turn Offset on

I told him the other day

Man, we should sell that porn

That’s how she opens her verse! That’s the beginning of it! She keeps going after that!

Listen to “Motor Sport” below.

