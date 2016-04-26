Oh Shit! Sasha Go Hard Drops Her Video for “I’m Da Shit”

Wassup Sasha Go Hard. We’ve been shouting about this Chicago rapper for some time now because her raps are flinty and cool as fuck. If you want your verses served with a dollop of sugar and a sassy sexual caress, forget about it. SGH is unflinching in her delivery and her current cut “I’m Da Shit” off her The Realest I Know mixtape, produced by Tony Roche, is a case in point.

“I’m the shit. I feel like I’m the shit. I look like I’m the shit. I act like I’m the shit. I think like I’m the shit. I’m basically the shit. Lbs. When I heard the beat I instantly got the feeling for it. So.”

Videos by VICE

I guess we really don’t need much more explanation than that. Below is the premiere of her video for said song which sees her working pale pink like a boss and rolling with her girls, flicking her finger to the haters—both physically, and yeah, in the form of this ice cold song. Watch.