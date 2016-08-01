Oh, You Know, Just Your Standard Javelin Toss Hockey Penalty Shot

Is this legal? Doesn’t matter. Is a black mark on so-called human ingenuity that it took us until 2016 to have a hockey goal scored by a goddamned javelin toss penalty shot? Unquestionably.

Ak-Bars Kazan of the KHL in Russia put on an event for fans over the weekend in the lead-up to the start of the season, and Ukrainian-born Vladimir Tkachyov dazzled the crowd with this track-and-field-inspired shot. Balancing the puck on his stick as he skated toward the goal, he moved the stick to his right hand, cocked his arm back, and flung everything at the net. Tkachyov put some spin on the stick as well, so because of science—or magic, who really knows?—the puck never lost contact with the blade of the stick until it was safely inside the net.

Videos by VICE

The goalie, wanting no part of any of it, slid to the side of the net while attempting to make a weak glove save…on a hockey stick.