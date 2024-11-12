Ohio Has Its Own Stargate—But You Can’t Visit It

Did you know that Ohio has its own portal to a fictional world? (You can’t visit it, so don’t get too excited.)

Fifteen years ago, an Ohio family built a 50,000-pound Stargate device that became social media famous over the years, attracting a ton of attention from nearby residents and tourists alike.

However, landowner Phil Ventura maintains that it’s not open to the public.

“I don’t need the aggravation,” Ventura said. “I’m very pleased that people have given recognition to it, but I really didn’t want the notoriety.”

Ventura’s intention behind creating the Stargate was to spend more time with his sons. After watching the 1994 film of the same name, he felt especially called to do so.

“That’s what kicked it off,” Ventura said. “My older son watched that one with me.”

When the Stargate franchise took off, with its TV series being released shortly after, the Ventura family would gather to watch all 10 seasons and every spinoff that came of it. They consumed the Stargate content until there was nothing left.

“And then the kids got older, too, and it’s like, well, they’ve got girlfriends now and they’re moving out,” Ventura said. “I understand the other different interests now and they don’t want to spend that much time with their old man.”

(Who’s cutting onions in here?)

However, this is when Ventura had the idea of building his own Stargate with his family in 2010—a way for them to spend time together and create something that’s just theirs.

“That was the best,” Ventura said. “How cool I did something with my boys.”

To this day, he still enjoys his coffee by the fictional portal, which was made of steel rebar and molded out of a plastic swimming pool, then mounded in concrete. It also features a “dial-home device” for entertainment purposes.

“[It’s] probably 50,000 pounds,” Ventura said.

The Stargate went viral after internet users shared photos of it online, and it’s now one of the most admired yet inaccessible attractions in the area. While you can’t visit this Ohio attraction, you can still enjoy it from afar via photos and social media posts.