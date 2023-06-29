Ohio Man Charged for Shooting Amazon Driver Delivering to His House

An Ohio man was arrested last week after he allegedly shot an Amazon delivery driver who was dropping off a package at his house in Franklin County, in the southwest area of Columbus.

The driver was delivering the package at around 4:42 a.m. on June 18, according to Franklin County Municipal Court records obtained by Motherboard. As they were walking away, court records say that Keith Grubb, 59, exited his house “brandishing a shotgun” and fired at them. The driver was hit and suffered “birdshot injuries” to their face and ribs.

Birdshot refers to a kind of shotgun shell designed for hunting birds. Each cartridge contains many small metal pellets which disperse once the shell is shot—this increases the likelihood that the shooter will hit the bird, and also ensures that the pellet is not so big that it would destroy the bird. The lethality of birdshot to humans largely depends on the distance of the shot.

The driver’s Amazon vehicle was also damaged by the shot. Amazon spokesperson Alisa Carroll told local news outlet 10WBNS at the time, “We’re deeply concerned by the incident involving our delivery partner and are grateful he’s home and recovering. We’ll continue cooperating with authorities as they investigate.” An Amazon spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Motherboard.

Grubb was arrested and charged with one count of felonious assault. His preliminary hearing, which was to be held Wednesday morning, was waived, and court records indicate the case was bound over to Common Pleas court. Grubb’s initial bond was set for $10,000—court records indicate that a final bond of $1,085 was paid.