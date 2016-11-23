OJ Da Juiceman Gives Fans the Gift of a New Album on HIS Birthday. What a Legend

What a Thanksgiving! Atlanta trap pioneer and one of Gucci Mane’s earliest collaborators, OJ Da Juiceman, is not one for the spotlight. On a number of different occasions, Gucci Mane admitted that OJ’s commitment has always been to money and not the life or fame that comes with being a rapper. Luckily for us, for his 35th birthday today, OJ has decided to release a new project, a 14-track mixtape titled On Da Come Up 2. Yes, on his own birthday, the man of many “AYE’s” has gifted us. A true legend that we barely deserve. The project does not feature Guwop but gets production from Atlanta greats like Zaytoven, Metro Boomin, and more. Stream On Da Come Up 2 below.

