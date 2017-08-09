O.J.’s Former Agent Wants More Than $500K for Getaway Bronco

The white Ford Bronco that O.J. Simpson used as his getaway car might be the most infamous American auto icon of the past half century. (NASCAR nerds, get at me.) Well now you can own that notorious whip, but you’re probably going to have to shell out for it—more than $500,000 to be precise, according to TMZ Sports.

In an attempt to make some serious ducats, O.J.’s former agent is trying to go for a high profile sale to Rick Harrison, the host of the reality show Pawn Stars on the History Channel. It seems like Harrison was waiting for the right moment, and he couldn’t have chosen a better one, as O.J. is to be released from prison on parole later this year.

TMZ released some footage from the upcoming History Channel Pawn Stars episode that will air on Monday:

Harrison originally purchased the vehicle from Al Cowlings, the original owner of the Bronco at the time of the chase—O.J. owned one too, but they used Cowlings’ in the 90-minute, low-speed drive. The car had been in safe keeping for the past 22 years, and was most recently sitting in the Alcatraz East Crime Museum in Pigeon Forge, TN, collecting dust.

But it seems like the Bronco, like the Juice who once made it famous, may once again soon be loose.