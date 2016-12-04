Okay, Jeremih Has Finally Been Kicked off of His Tour with PARTYNEXTDOOR

After a series of farcical events, Chicago artist Jeremih will no longer be the opener on PARTYNEXTDOOR’s Summer’s Over Tour. He’s been removed from the bill with immediate effect. Here’s what promoter Live Nation had to say in a statement:



Live Nation’s top priority is helping artists and performers create great shows for their fans. With this in mind, we’ve decided it’s best for the Summer’s Over Tour to continue without Jeremih, effective immediately. After multiple incidents we are left with no other choice. We do not support these actions or take these actions lightly. Ticketholders may request a full refund at point of purchase, which will forfeit access to the entire show. No partial refunds will be issued.

Videos by VICE

“Multiple incidents,” you say? “No other choice,” you reason? Well, let’s see.

It started with good old fashioned diva shit. On Thursday night at a hometown show in Chicago, Jeremih dropped the mic and walked off stage after only three songs, upsetting fans who claimed that he had sworn at the crowd. Jeremih responded by saying he meant no disrespect, that he loved his home city, but that he was upset about having to play a shortened set as the opener.

The next night in Houston, though, things got properly comical. In what seemed a more creative protest, Jeremih appeared to send out a body double to play his set for him. It was just some dude with a black hood up, lip-syncing and playing a half-hearted hype man. It was hilarious to watch unless you went to the show wanting to see Jeremih, in which case it was probably really disappointing, disrespectful, and out-of-line. Either way, here it is:

<span></span>

Rolling through Texas, carrying his anger with him, Jeremih then dissed PND the next night in Houston: “PARTYNEXTDOOR and his crew are some bitch ass niggas[…] Tell me what I said now?” he said, knowing exactly what he just said. “Tell him to pay that fake-ass budget they’ve been pressing at night.”



In a sense, everybody seems to have won here. PARTYNEXTDOOR gets Jeremih off the bill, Jeremih no longer has to play the shows that he seems to hate so much, and his fans don’t have to turn up to watch some guy in a hoodie pretending to be an artist they like.

Follow Noisey on Twitter.