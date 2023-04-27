University Student Killed By Vigilante Mob in ‘SMS Justice’ Attack

Protests have broken out at a university in southwestern Nigeria after a student was beaten to death by a vigilante mob.

Okoli Ahinze, a civil-engineering student at the Obafemi Awolowo University in the city of Ile-Ife, was attacked on the 10th of April by a group of students who accused him of stealing a mobile phone.

According to campus security, staff were able to stop the attack and take Ahinze to a safe location, but he was later taken to hospital after his condition deteriorated. He died the next day.

Students at the university claim Ahinze was attacked by a mob carrying out a form of vigilante justice known internally as Scientific Maximum Shishi (SMS). The practice targets students that are believed to have committed an illegal offence on campus.

This system of punishment seems to be unique to the university, and is believed to have started after the 1999 murder of five students, which was allegedly carried out by a cult that was allowed to operate on the campus, according to The Guardian.

At least 15 students have been arrested over the killing. Meanwhile, the university has condemned the murder and called on students to stop taking part in SMS attacks.

“The administration of Obafemi Awolowo University has condemned, in strong terms, the incident that led to the death,” a university statement said. “The action of the mob, being a violation of the law of the country and of the university regulations, has been reported to the police, who have commenced investigations. Students are strongly admonished to desist from taking laws into their own hands and to report any criminal activities to the university authorities for immediate action.”

In a statement, Folahan Olayiwola, the president of Great Ife Students’ Union, declared that “mob actions are banned and not allowed on campus” while demanding that the university and local police ensure that “justice must be served”

“While we await an official report from the law enforcement agencies, I must state that this incident is a very sad one for Great Ife Students’ Union because our union is not a union of barbarians but that of intellectuals,” Olayiwola said in a statement.

“Our union does not support mob actions and justice must be served in this incident. Pending investigations of this unfortunate development, the activities of the Hall Executive Council of Awo Hall are suspended immediately.”